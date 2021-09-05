Kilkenny gardaí warn public not to click on DHL scam text

Gardaí in Kilkenny are warning the public of a text scam currently circulating.
The fraudsters, purporting to be from DHL, ask their victims to click on a link.
A garda spokesperson said that the scam text asks people to click on a link in relation to a spoof delivery.
"Do not click these links, stay cautious, stay safe," added the spokesperson.
