Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, September 6, 2021

Eva Morova

Eva Morova (Roberts Hill, Kilkenny City) died peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Tibor, sons Tibor, Robert, and daughter-in-law Barbara. Will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, brothers, sisters, their families, neighbours and friends.

MAY EVA REST IN PEACE

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Eva.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Tuesday evening (September 7) from 6pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday (8th September) to St. John’s Church, Kilkenny City for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by interment afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. For those unable to attend due to the Covid Restrictions, the Requiem Mass can be viewed online on the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

House private please.

Those who wish to leave a message of condolence for Eva’s family may do so on the condolence page below.

Geraldine Maher (née O'Grady)

Geraldine Maher (nee O'Grady), Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny died on September 3, 2021, peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family, Geraldine, predeceased by her grandmother Ellen (Delaney), father Michael and nephew Mark, beloved mother of Donna, sadly missed by her loving daughter, her partner Dave, mother Bridget, brothers Michael, Mark and Thomas, sisters Breda, Catherine and Gina, also Bridget, who Geraldine regarded as her fourth sister, son-in-law Jim, her beloved granddaughters Ellie, Katie, Molly and Josie, brother-in-law Charlie. nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Geraldine Rest in Peace

In accordance with current health guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Geraldine will be celebrated on Monday (6th September) at 11.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

House private please.

Breda Young

Breda Young (née Kealy (Kilmacud and formerly Freynestown Castle, Co. Kilkenny), September 3, 2021 (peacefully) in her 90th year after a long illness surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the staff at the Beacon Hospital. She will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her husband and best friend John, her children Peter, Gina, Colin and Garret, son-in-law Cormac, daughter-in-law Val, her adored grandchildren Eoin, Chloe, Shauna, Sarah, Sophie, Kirsty and Saoirse, sisters Maura and Carmel, extended family and friends.

Breda will be reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Saturday and Monday afternoon (4th and 6th of September) between 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm (maximum of 6 people at any time). Wearing of masks and social distancing is required.

May she Rest in peace

Removal on Tuesday morning (7th September) to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud for Funeral Mass at 10 am. The capacity of the church will be limited to 50%. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud Burial after at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Glencullen.

______