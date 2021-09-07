TWITTER REACTS: Are drivers more aggressive since the return of the commute?

Journalist Jennifer O'Connell has started a Twitter debate over the levels of aggression in drivers since schools returned and more people headed back on the road to offices around the country.

The dreaded commute is now the reality for a lot more people after 18 months of learning and working from home. She wondered if people had noticed a higher level of aggression among fellow motorists since the return and Twitter has had a lot to say in response.

SEE BELOW:

It’s a Dublin thing. Never find it anywhere else — artgrazing (@artgrazing) September 6, 2021

Somebody accelerated to try and hit me as I was crossing the road in Waterford this morning. But I do see more of it in Dublin — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) September 6, 2021

I think it's been worse since lockdown tbh. When the roads were empty, it was speeding & dangerous driving. Now it's carelessness, using phones, aggression. There seems to be a collective amnesia on the rules of the road too. September 6, 2021

A woman accelerated at me as I was crossing the road in front of her this morning, which is what prompted my tweet. Another driver yesterday pulled out in front of me to stop me overtaking him. People are MAD. — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) September 6, 2021

Thought so. I've been noticing it in Waterford too. I think people got used to getting away with whatever they wanted on empty roads. But I also think there's a lot of fury out there that's just more obvious in cars — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) September 6, 2021

Place is full of them. My club did the Wicklow 200 Saturday and said it was a nightmare. — Ruairi (@RuairiTraderIRL) September 6, 2021

3 times as many cars on the roads as there were 30 years ago. But sure, it's all grand. September 6, 2021

It's particularly bad on roads with bus lanes as they are widely abused and it ratchets up tension between those following/breaking the rules when people are cutting ahead and driving aggressively.



Note: it's not the fault of the bus lane! — Tom (@Photaculous) September 6, 2021

Have seen multiple cars break red lights this morning in Dublin. No Garda policing of all too regular bus lane breaches either, which drives law abiding motorists mad. It also makes their journeys twice as long, as they end up far behind those who cheat. — MJ O’Doogue (@DoogueO) September 6, 2021

I've noticed it, A driver actually followed me off the M50 last week to tell me I was wrong for overtaking him legally. He was in the inside lane doing approx 80k so I indicated and overtook him withing a safe distance. He pulled up next to me at the lights and started to shout. — Rory Mullally | Wash your hands Wear a mask (@RoryM90) September 6, 2021