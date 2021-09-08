Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Fritz Rinagl

The death has occurred of Fritz Rinagl, Aras na hAbhainn, Milltown, Borris, Kilkenny.



Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Christine, sister Ilse, brother Erich, grandchildren Joe and Fiona, Gitti, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 7pm (for family and close friends). Due to Goverment restrictions and guidelines, Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in Skeoughvosteen Church, for family and close friends, followed by cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Fr James A (Alphie) Byrne

The death has occurred of Fr James A (Alphie) Byrne, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny



Fr James A (Alphie) SPS, Byrne, (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny, Diocese of Calabar (Nigeria) and Diocese of Mzuzu (Malawi)), September 7, 2021, peacefully in the Care Unit at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen Galway (Thomastown) and Áine McDonald (Cork), his brothers Fr Aodh (Liverpool), Fr Paddy (Sydney), Jack (Graignamanagh) and Tomás (Dublin), by his sisters-in-law Moira and Eda, his brothers-in-law Michael Galway, Paddy McDonald and Pat Kelleher. Sadly missed by his sister Eileen Kelleher (Cork), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives and friends and by his Society family.

Due to Government restrictions, the funeral will be private. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Friday, September 10, at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Bridie Delahunty

The death has occurred of Bridie Delahunty, 2 Fr. Maher Place & late of Ballinakill, Mullinavat, Kilkenny



Formerly of Brogan's shop, Mullinavat. Bridie passed away peacefully in the care of Signacare, Ferrybank, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Catherine (née Knox) and John, sisters Sr. Majella (St. John of God’s), Stasia (Lawlor) and Josie (O’Shea) and brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her brothers Michael and Ned, sister Margaret (Hennessy), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many close friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Son’s Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon, followed by burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Delahunty family, please use the online service below. Bridie's funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks & use of hand sanitizer). Please note that due to restrictions the church will be operating at 50% capacity and social distancing still apply)

Zachary Fahy

The death has occurred of Zachary Fahy, late of Lacken Drive, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Shepherd's Bush, London. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael. September 5th 2021 in London. Loving partner of Kenny and much loved brother of Selina. He will be sadly missed by his partner, sister, godmother Linda, extended family and friends.

May Zachary Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eamonn Horgan

The death has occurred of Eamonn Horgan, Ballinteer, Dublin and Windgap, Kilkenny Eamonn passed away peacefully on the 4th of September 2021, in the care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Rita and loving father to John and Ciara; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Bethany and Rebecca, his brothers Kieran and Joe, and all his extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Eamonn will be reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Thursday (September 9th) from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends. Removal on Friday morning (September 10th) to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, arriving for 11am Mass, followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Those who wish to view Eamonn’s Funeral Mass online may do so on Friday (September 10th) from 11am via the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

Anne Hughes nee Delaney

The death has taken place of Anne Hughes nee Delaney, Ashbourne, Co. Meath and formerly of Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

Anne died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on the 25th of May 2021.

Sadly missed by her children Liam, Robert, Angela and Geraldine, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters Breda, Molly and Greta, her brothers Liam, Jimmy, Peter and John.

Pre deceased by her sister Sally and brothers Paddy and Michael.

A cremation service was held for Anne at the time of her passing.

Anne's ashes will be buried in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh on Saturday 11th September at 12 noon following all Government Covid 19 guidelines.

May Anne Rest in Peace.

Miriam Lewis

The death has occurred of Miriam Lewis, Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Miriam Lewis (Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, formerly John Street, Kilkenny City) died peacefully, on 4th September 2021, at The Blackrock Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Lucinda and Harry. Will be greatly missed by her heartbroken partner Alan. Sadly missed by her special friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later

Michael Anthony (Tony) McCabe

The death has occurred of Michael Anthony (Tony) McCabe, Cascade, Freshford, Kilkenny and Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh



Also late of Harrow, Middlesex, England. At his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, aunt, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, on Wednesday evening from 7pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning in St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. You may view the Mass on the link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Mary McEvoy (née Bowden)

The death has occurred of Mary McEvoy (née Bowden) of Toornamangan, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny.

Mary died, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jim, sister Alice and brothers Patrick, Nicholas, Michael and John. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridget, Margaret and Anne, and brothers Tom and Tony, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and her many good neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

As per Covid 19 directives, please comply with government guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. Marys funeral mass can be viewed live.

Sheila O'Neill (née Hanrahan)

Sheila O'Neill (née Hanrahan), Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Gaol Road, Kilkenny

Sheila died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her devoted husband Danny.

Sheila will be sadly missed her daughter Liz, son Philip, sisters Bridget and Philomena, brothers Michael and Liam, grandchildren Murtagh, Cathál, Siobhán, Ciarán, and Eoin, great-grandchildren Meila and Murtagh Jax, daughter-in-law Hilary, son-in-law Murty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday evening from 5-8pm for family and close friends. Funeral cortége will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. (Please note capacity of the church is limited to 50%).

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: 'www.castlecomerparish.ie'.