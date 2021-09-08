Search

08/09/2021

Kilkenny-based El Doraco release new single Mama's Meatloaf

Kilkenny-based El Doraco release new single Mama's Meatloaf

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny-based El Doraco have released a new single -  a “feel good” country song called Mama’s Meatloaf.
El Doraco is the collective name of several incredibly talented musicians and singers. Pat Coughlan from Kilkenny writes the lyrics and collaborates with his musician friends to bring the songs to life, reaching audiences far and wide.
El Doraco is a passion project, a band which Pat describes as “a band of our time”, with the song lyrics written by Patrick during the Covid 19 global pandemic.
The songs of El Doraco include:
- Mama’s Meatloaf : this latest song is a country type song influenced by Pat helping is wife make a meatloaf and discussing with here where she got the recipe.
- Jenkinstown Bluebells: uses the famous bluebells to compare the work of two writers Thomas Moore and Jimmy McCarthy who lived at Jenkinstown Estate in County Kilkenny 200 years apart.
- I'll All Always Be There For You: is a love song, a story about life from young love through marriage, children and health problems.
- Soul not Gold: is built around a piece of art by a young Kilkenny artist and an exhibition of young people’s art at the Kilkenny Arts festival also called Soul Not Gold.
- Passer By: is more about what we do not do than what we fo. It is inspired by a poem by Paster Martin Niemöller “First they came....” written after the Second World War.
- Love with No Tolerance: deals with the subject of concern to all humanity and how we can confuse
love with trust and tolerance.

- Head High Eyes Open: is advice for those of us who have been led along the wrong path and are looking for a way back home.
- Bridge of Tallow: is a nostalgic look back by Pat at the town of his birth, Tallow in Waterford.

All the songs are available wherever you buy or stream your music, or you can listen online at https://www.jango.com/music/El+Doraco 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media