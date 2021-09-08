Kilkenny-based El Doraco release new single Mama's Meatloaf

Kilkenny-based El Doraco have released a new single - a “feel good” country song called Mama’s Meatloaf.

El Doraco is the collective name of several incredibly talented musicians and singers. Pat Coughlan from Kilkenny writes the lyrics and collaborates with his musician friends to bring the songs to life, reaching audiences far and wide.

El Doraco is a passion project, a band which Pat describes as “a band of our time”, with the song lyrics written by Patrick during the Covid 19 global pandemic.

The songs of El Doraco include:

- Mama’s Meatloaf : this latest song is a country type song influenced by Pat helping is wife make a meatloaf and discussing with here where she got the recipe.

- Jenkinstown Bluebells: uses the famous bluebells to compare the work of two writers Thomas Moore and Jimmy McCarthy who lived at Jenkinstown Estate in County Kilkenny 200 years apart.

- I'll All Always Be There For You: is a love song, a story about life from young love through marriage, children and health problems.

- Soul not Gold: is built around a piece of art by a young Kilkenny artist and an exhibition of young people’s art at the Kilkenny Arts festival also called Soul Not Gold.

- Passer By: is more about what we do not do than what we fo. It is inspired by a poem by Paster Martin Niemöller “First they came....” written after the Second World War.

- Love with No Tolerance: deals with the subject of concern to all humanity and how we can confuse

love with trust and tolerance.

- Head High Eyes Open: is advice for those of us who have been led along the wrong path and are looking for a way back home.

- Bridge of Tallow: is a nostalgic look back by Pat at the town of his birth, Tallow in Waterford.

All the songs are available wherever you buy or stream your music, or you can listen online at https://www.jango.com/music/El+Doraco