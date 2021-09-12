Free webinar to help Kilkenny businesses become more sustainable and save money

3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) will hold a free information webinar on how Kilkenny businesses, communities and individuals can save money, become more sustainable and avail of substantial funding.

The webinar will take place via a one-hour Zoom on September 21 from 1-2pm.

Businesses, SMEs, farmers, tidy towns groups, co-operatives, community groups, schools, sports clubs, public sector, housing associations and individuals are urged to register for the free information webinar via www.3cea.ie/news as it is expected to receive a high level of interest.

Open to everyone with an interest in energy projects, sustainability and community energy, the session will be of particular relevance to organisations and community groups looking to progress their identified energy projects and wishing to avail of funding.

SEAI grants are available through 3cea and provide up to 50 percent funding for community projects, not for profits, charities, housing associations and up to 30 per cent funding for businesses, public sector, SMEs, industrial and commercial sectors.

Senior Energy Engineer with 3cea , Alex Hamilton will present the free webinar and provide helpful tips to successfully complete an application, covering everything from preparing the application to best practice advice.

“This is a great opportunity for businesses, communities and individuals to learn how to reduce energy usage and costs, lower their CO2 emissions and make a very positive impact on climate change. There are fantastic supports available to people making sustainable improvements to their property. 3cea can help them identify upgrades, access funding and in some cases recommend quality tradespeople. I would encourage anyone considering their energy costs or output to attend our information event on September 21 to find out more.”

Topics covered in the free webinar include:

- Helpful information on how the SEAI’s Better Energy Communities grant funding works

- Explanation on how to receive grant funding and reduce energy costs

- Examples of successful projects completed locally

- Eligibility for funding

- What support is available

- What makes a successful grant application?

- Free energy audits currently available from 3cea

- Updated guidelines and timeline for 2022

The event is on a first-come basis, for more information see: http://3cea.ie/news/