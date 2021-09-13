Gardaí appeal following late-night assault in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an assault that occurred on The Parade over the weekend.
The violent attack took place at midnight on Saturday. Two men were assaulted one of the men suffered a
concussion and bruising to his face.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have dash cam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
