Can you dig it? Kilkenny Archaeology acquired by Clare-based company

Clare-based archaeology company Archeological Management Solutions Ltd (AMS) now has a new east coast presence in Kilkenny through the acquisition of Kilkenny Archaeology.

For over 20 years, Kilkenny Archaeology has built a strong reputation as a quality provider of archaeological services to the city and county. AMS and Kilkenny Archaeology share similar values, with highly experienced and passionate people at the core of their organisations. The company will trade as AMS Ltd moving forward.

Existing clients of Kilkenny Archaeology will have access to the wider range of professional services offered by AMS. Details at https://www.ams-consultancy.com

“Over twenty years ago myself and my late wife Emma set up Kilkenny Archaeology with the main aim of providing archaeological services that enriched our understanding of this wonderful city and county's past," said Cóilín Ó Drisceoil, managing director of Kilkenny Archaeology.

"Over the past two decades the company we founded has been lucky enough to have been able to work on some of the extraordinary archaeological heritage that we are surrounded by. As I move on to an exciting new chapter with the National Monuments Service, I’m delighted my clients’ needs will continue to be met by Archaeological Management Solutions.”

Ed Danaher, managing director of Archaeological Management Solutions, said: “I’m thrilled to integrate and continue the outstanding archaeological offerings Cóilín and his team have built over the past two decades into AMS. I’m looking forward to building on the strengths of Kilkenny Archaeology with the full range of services that AMS has to offer clients.”

Background

AMS was founded in 2011 to manage the archaeological components of developments on behalf of government agencies. Services expanded to include archaeological excavations across numerous road projects throughout the UK and Ireland from project inception through planning, procurement, contractual operations to close out.

AMS has developed a reputation as the ‘go-to’ company in Ireland for the delivery of quality, value-for-money cultural heritage services. It also has a strong community outreach focus, including school visits and site open days, as well as a dedicated YouTube channel. Many of its staff regularly produce academic articles, as well as presenting at professional and academic conferences and seminars. AMS has recently been certified by the NSAI for ISO 9001 Quality Management, ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management, further evidence of the company’s quality focus.