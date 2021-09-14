Nominations open for Kilkenny Business Awards, with gala night set for November

CEO John Hurley, MC Helen Carroll and President of Kilkenny Chamber Colin Ahern. Picture: Vicky Comerford)
Kilkenny Chamber has announced it will be bringing back its much-acclaimed Business Awards this November.
The annual Kilkenny Business Awards in Lyrath Estate Hotel is a highlight of the business calendar and an important networking event in the lead up to Christmas socialising. Like much of Irish business life it had to adapt in 2020 because of Covid-19.
Last year, the Chamber awarded the two awards in its gift: The President’s Award went to Bobby Kerr, and the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Kitty Donohoe of Goresbridge Horse Sales. This year, the Chamber is planning to return to a Gala Awards Night in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday, November 20.
"While some businesses struggled during the various lockdowns, and indeed some companies never traded and have only recently re-opened, the Chamber has been constantly amazed by the resilience of Kilkenny’s businesspeople and their employees," says Chamber President Colin Ahern.
"We seek to celebrate this resilience by returning to the Kilkenny Business Awards."
Nominations are open until September 29, and people can nominate a business they admire, or nominate their own business. There are 19 categories open to the public and these are:
1. Agri-Business, Food and Drink Producer of the year
2. Exporter of the year
3. Social Media and Digital Marketing Excellence Award
4. Technology in Business and E-commerce Excellence award
5. Innovation in Business award
6. Service provider / customer service excellence award
7. Retailer of the Year award
8. Employer of the Year award
9. Employee of the Year award
10. Culture, Heritage and Tourism award
11. Excellence in Hospitality award
12. Craft Producer of the year
13. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility
14. Emerging New Business award
15. Environmental Excellence award
16. Small Business of the Year award
17. Family Business of the year award
18. Investment in Skills, Training and Eevelopment award
19. Best Business Pivot in the Pandemic Award.
Businesses may be nominated for up to three different categories. Nominations and applications can be made by logging on to the Chamber’s website, www.kilkennychamber.ie.
All plans are being made in line with Government guidelines and will be subject to change should the guidelines be changed.
More News
CEO John Hurley, MC Helen Carroll and President of Kilkenny Chamber Colin Ahern. Picture: Vicky Comerford)
Brian Cody speaks to his Kilkenny players ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork last month. Pic: Daire Brennan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.