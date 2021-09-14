Nominations open for Kilkenny Business Awards, with gala night set for November

Kilkenny Chamber has announced it will be bringing back its much-acclaimed Business Awards this November.

The annual Kilkenny Business Awards in Lyrath Estate Hotel is a highlight of the business calendar and an important networking event in the lead up to Christmas socialising. Like much of Irish business life it had to adapt in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Last year, the Chamber awarded the two awards in its gift: The President’s Award went to Bobby Kerr, and the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Kitty Donohoe of Goresbridge Horse Sales. This year, the Chamber is planning to return to a Gala Awards Night in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday, November 20.

"While some businesses struggled during the various lockdowns, and indeed some companies never traded and have only recently re-opened, the Chamber has been constantly amazed by the resilience of Kilkenny’s businesspeople and their employees," says Chamber President Colin Ahern.

"We seek to celebrate this resilience by returning to the Kilkenny Business Awards."

Nominations are open until September 29, and people can nominate a business they admire, or nominate their own business. There are 19 categories open to the public and these are:

1. Agri-Business, Food and Drink Producer of the year

2. Exporter of the year

3. Social Media and Digital Marketing Excellence Award

4. Technology in Business and E-commerce Excellence award

5. Innovation in Business award

6. Service provider / customer service excellence award

7. Retailer of the Year award

8. Employer of the Year award

9. Employee of the Year award

10. Culture, Heritage and Tourism award

11. Excellence in Hospitality award

12. Craft Producer of the year

13. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

14. Emerging New Business award

15. Environmental Excellence award

16. Small Business of the Year award

17. Family Business of the year award

18. Investment in Skills, Training and Eevelopment award

19. Best Business Pivot in the Pandemic Award.

Businesses may be nominated for up to three different categories. Nominations and applications can be made by logging on to the Chamber’s website, www.kilkennychamber.ie.

All plans are being made in line with Government guidelines and will be subject to change should the guidelines be changed.