Mobility Plan will bring Graignamanagh ‘into 21st Century’

Graignamanagh
People living in the Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch area are being urged to make submissions on the draft Mobility Management Plan for the area.
Saying the “absolutely incredible” plan will bring Graig “into the 21st century,” local Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere encouraged as many people as possible to read the plan, “so much work has gone into it.”
The plan is now on public display. Plans and drawings can be viewed in the Graignamanagh Area Office of Kilkenny County Council and Thomastown Library.
You can also go online to view the draft plan at consult.kilkenny.ie or go to the Kilkenny County Council website.
The final deadline for submissions on the plan is 5pm this Friday, September 17.
