Search

14/09/2021

Mobility Plan will bring Graignamanagh ‘into 21st Century’

Make your submission now!

Graignamanagh

Graignamanagh

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

People living in the Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch area are being urged to make submissions on the draft Mobility Management Plan for the area.


Saying the “absolutely incredible” plan will bring Graig “into the 21st century,” local Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere encouraged as many people as possible to read the plan, “so much work has gone into it.”


The plan is now on public display. Plans and drawings can be viewed in the Graignamanagh Area Office of Kilkenny County Council and Thomastown Library.


You can also go online to view the draft plan at consult.kilkenny.ie or go to the Kilkenny County Council website.
The final deadline for submissions on the plan is 5pm this Friday, September 17.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media