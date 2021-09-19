Premium property for sale: get away from it all at Greywood

A home designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a premium property.

Greywood is an outstanding family home conveniently located 25 minutes from Kilkenny City and Waterford City.

This outstanding family home, which enjoys a tranquil setting on circa 0.59 Acres of beautiful landscaped gardens, is located in a lovely countryside setting in the townland of Coolmeen which is in the parish of Ballyhale.



The property was built to an extremely high standard by the owners in 2008 and incorporates high quality finishes throughout the house including extra high ceilings and very generous room proportions throughout.

The internal layout extends to 242.4 square metres (2,609 square feet approx) and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying the lovely countryside views.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, large open plan kitchen/breakfast room/family room, sun room/dining room, a walk in hot press, utility room, guest w/c, four double bedrooms (two with en suite), a single bedroom and a family bathroom.



The secluded and mature grounds extend to circa 0.59 Acres of landscaped gardens and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time. The property is well set back from the road and accessed through wooden vehicular entrance gates. A gravel driveway leads up to the property and there is extensive secure parking for several cars.

The front garden is fully walled and the site is fully enclosed with concrete posts and wire and mature hedging. The gardens are laid in lawn and planted with a selection of mature trees and flowering plants. A large detached block built garage with a roller door to the front and a single door to the rear (measuring 86.6 square metres/932 square feet approx) with power and plug sockets is located to one side of the property. This garage houses the oil burner and water pump for the well.

To the side and rear of the garage there is a fully enclosed concrete yard with block built walls and a vehicular gate. There is a sunny west facing patio to the rear of the property which can be accessed from the sun room and is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining.

The property is a 10 minute drive from the M9 motorway (junction 10 Knocktopher exit) allowing easy access to Kilkenny and Waterford. The village of Ballyhale is five minutes away, with less than a 10 minute drive to Knocktopher. Mountain View Golf Club and Wedding Resort is only a five minute walk from the property.

There are many amenities close by including Billy’s Tearooms and Shop in Ballyhale village and Carroll’s Centra supermarket and service station, Carroll’s Hotel and public house. Scoil Aireagail Secondary School and Scoil Phádraig Primary School located in the village of Ballyhale are in close proximity, while a 15-minute drive will take you into the bustling town of Thomastown which has its own Train Station on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club and the charming villages of Kells, Bennettsbridge and Inistioge are all in close proximity.

Viewing of this beautiful property is highly recommended. Further information from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com.

Greywood,

Coolmeen,

Ballyhale,

Co Kilkenny

R95 R7F7

Asking price: €375,000

BER: C1