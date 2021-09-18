Plenty to attract house-hunters with fabulous Friars Hill home

An impressive four bedroom semi-detached residence presented in excellent condition throughout, this is a warm and inviting home with generous living space and comfortable, well laid out accommodation.



Friars Hill is a small and exclusive development of just 67 houses built by GMB Construction based in Kilkenny in 2008. Residents of Friars Hill overlook this charming countryside with the River Barrow meandering under the Seven Arch Bridge and the splendid Brandon Hill providing a majestic backdrop.

Once over the threshold you are greeted by a bright and spacious entrance hall with a guest w/c and staircase to the first floor. To the left is a large and bright living room with a feature bay window. Double doors open through to a generous dining room with French doors out to the rear garden.



The kitchen has an extensive range of upgraded cream high gloss wall and floor units with fitted appliances. A utility room is located off the kitchen and is also fitted with cream high gloss wall and floor units.

The layout at first floor level comprises: large landing with gable end window, two large double bedrooms (master with en-suite) and two good sized single bedrooms. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.

Outside, the front garden is laid in tarmacadam with hedging and shrubs to either side. There is off-street parking for up to two cars. A gated side entrance gives access to side and rear of the property.



The private rear garden is laid in lawn and fenced on both sides and partially fenced to the rear and is not overlooked. A patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. A wooden garden shed provides storage space.

Graignamanagh, a picturesque town set in the stunning valley of the monks in South-East Kilkenny, combines the beautiful scenery of one of Ireland’s most unspoilt regions with a variety of modern amenities and an almost endless range of activities.

62 Friars Hill

Graignamanagh

Co Kilkenny

R95 HH60

Asking Price: €265,000

BER: C1