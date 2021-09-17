Kilkenny Court: Suspended prison sentence for possession of counterfeit money

Kilkenny Courthouse
A four-month suspended sentence was handed down to an offender at Kilkenny District Court.
Wayne McGrory, Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny was convicted of being in possession of counterfeit notes at Kilkenny Garda Station on November 13, 2019.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that the defendant was arrested for a public order offence and was brought back to the garda station and searched and found to be in possession of €100 worth of counterfeit notes.
The defendant has 280 previous convictions.
