Kilkenny prepares for annual one day-access blitz which is 'Make Way Day'

Kilkenny will be put to the test for basic access issues this Friday, September 24 when the 'Make Way Day' campaign returns, with a testing twist.

The campaign organisers the Disability Federation of Ireland, DFI, have developed an online test that campaigners can use to test and rate their local area or 5k.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty said: “Make Way Day focuses on individual responsibility, on looking at what we can all do immediately to help our fellow citizens get from A to B, which is a basic right. We in Kilkenny County Council are happy to work with DFI and support the roll-out of Make Way Day across Kilkenny City and county.

Groups of people with disabilities, their allies, and Kilkenny Access Group will take part. Make Way Day 21 will highlight everyday barriers on our streets that negatively affect active civic participation of the people of Kilkenny and its visitors.

Kilkenny citizen Aidan J Brennan, a wheelchair user and disabled driver shares two important messages:

“Drivers, including commercial vehicles, please don’t use the disabled parking bays with the usual excuse of ‘I’ll only be there for a second’. Those of us with a limiting disability don’t have it for a second or minute but most often a lifetime.”

“Dog users, be mindful of leaving your dog’s waste on the street where those with mobility issues cannot avoid it and it has to be cleaned off their wheels or walking aids.”

The backbone of this campaign is people with disabilities. This online test empowers them to survey their area for obstacles and rate its accessibility. It will once again give them the chance to share their frustrations by posting photos of obstacles to social platforms with the hashtag, #MakeWayDay21

The test will be available at www.makewayday.com and from partner local authorities such as Kilkenny County Council at www.kilkennycoco.ie on Friday, September 24, Make Way Day. It is easy to use and download to a phone and will be circulated widely on the campaign’s social media platforms.

The aim is to have all the 5ks or neighbourhoods join up, to give us a comprehensive map of access in Ireland. Results will be coordinated and fed back to the right people and work together towards creating clearer streets and a more accessible environment.