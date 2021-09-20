Funding of €439, 875 announced for Kilkenny under the Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme

One of the installations will be located close to the Riverside Park
Funding of €439, 875 has today been allocated to Kilkenny County Council as part of the €5 million Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme, according to Mayor Andrew McGuinness.
Welcoming the news Mayor Andrew McGuinness said, "this is fantastic news for Kilkenny as it will see installations at five different locations across the city that will reflect Kilkenny’s medieval heritage, culture and creativity including a Cartoon Saloon mural at Watergate Performance Space, an upcycled copper tank at Brewhouse Square at the Abbey Quarter, a sculpture adjacent to Riverside Park, digital Culture Screens and lighting of the Butterslip and Market Slip to encourage visitors to the newly developed Market Square outdoor dining experience. Overall this is very positive news and as Mayor I am delighted to welcome it."
More News
Brian Ireland from Danesfort Ploughing, Co. Kilkenny, winner of the Intermediate Reversible class at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.