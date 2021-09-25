Garda hunt for thieves who targeted South Kilkenny farm

Gardaí are investigating an opportunistic theft of equipment from a farm yard in South Kilkenny.
The theft took place at Ballybrahee, Glenmore between 5pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday morning.
The Honda Power washer is valued at €2,000. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area or is offered the power washer for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Glenmore.
