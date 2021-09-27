Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information on criminal damage in city centre

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage on Kieran Street on Friday.
A steel bollard was removed from the ground and the surrounding cobblestones damaged. Once removed the bollard was thrown over fencing on Kieran Street.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.