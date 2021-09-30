Funding allocated through SEAI for community and home energy projects across Kilkenny

Funding through SEAI for community and home energy projects across Kilkenny has been announced according to Deputy John Paul Phelan.

The Government has allocated significant funding through SEAI for a range of community and home energy projects.

Deputy Phelan said recipients of the grants, administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), include public sector projects, sports facilities, community buildings and local businesses and homes:

“This important Government investment will deliver energy upgrades to homes and community and commercial buildings across Kilkenny and Carlow. Recipients will benefit from warmer buildings that are better for their health as well as more efficient buildings that will ensure lower energy bills. Overall this funding will lead to a reduction in harmful CO2 emissions. As per the Government's ambitious Climate Action Plan, communities play a central role in achieving our climate action ambitions."

Examples of the local grants include:

· Proposals by Kilkenny County Council for a lighting upgrade with heating controls at Machinery Yard, Hebron Ind., insulation upgrade to roof and piping and heating controls at Kilkenny County Hall;

· A lighting upgrade at Thomastown Scouts Den;

· Lighting and refrigeration upgrades at Iverk, Piltown, Co Kilkenny;

· A PV system with heat pump for Kilkenny Tennis Club club house;

· Lighting upgrades at Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA, Carrishshock GAA Co Kilkenny;

· Refrigeration upgrades at Bergins Retail store, Carlow

· Proposals by Carlow County Council for lighting upgrades to Tullow Library and the Danial Memorial Hall.

Further information on the SEAI-led Community Energy Grant Scheme can be found here: https://www.seai.ie/ grants/community-grants/.