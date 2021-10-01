Gardaí appeal for assistance in solving Ballyragget burglary

file pic
Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a burglary at a house in The Fairgreen, Ballyragget and are appealing to the public for assistance.
The incident occurred between midday and 5.30pm on Wednesday. A number of items were taken – a PS4, a radio and a quantity of cash.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them in Castlecomer Garda Station.
