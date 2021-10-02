Comfort, convenience and space on offer in beautiful Beechlawns property

A spacious detached four bedroomed home with large front and rear gardens with potential to extend (subject to FPP), 46 Beechlawns is part of a popular and well-established development just off Johnswell Road.

The property, which was built in 1999 and extends to 101.63 square metres (1,094 square feet) will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home located a short distance from Kilkenny City centre.

Beechlawns will appeal to both families and professionals, given its location and proximity to schools, shopping, the city centre and the M9 motorway. This house offers generous living space and comfortable, well laid-out accommodation.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, living room, fourth bedroom/study, open plan kitchen/dining room and understairs storage.

The layout at first floor comprises: landing area, three spacious bedrooms (the main bedroom comes with an en-suite) and family bathroom.



The front of the property is fenced on both sides with a large side garden. The front garden is laid in lawn. There is off street parking for one car and additional parking bays across the road.

Dual side gates give access to the rear of the property. The large rear garden is fully walled and laid in lawn. A paved patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. A wooden garden shed provides storage space.

Beechlawns is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools.



Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A five-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this lovely home in a convenient location. Further information and viewing details are available from Jennie Walshe, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email jennie@sfmccreery.com

46 Beechlawns

Johnswell Road

Kilkenny

R95 D2E4

Guide Price: €295,000

BER Rating: D2