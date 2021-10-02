Looking for a blank canvas? Prospective buyers can really put their own stamp on this Sragh property

An architecturally designed home completed to the first fixings stage of construction, this Sragh property has ample space for buyers to put their own stamp on their home.

Brought to market by DNG Ella Dunphy, the property is situated in an oasis of peace and tranquillity and is still only 25 minutes from Kilkenny City and Thurles town and just 10 minutes away from the M8 motorway, making many destinations an easy commute.



As stated, the entire property is completed to first fixings stage and the asking price is reflective of this. The property is located on a large c.1 acre site and further benefit from additional attached garage offering ideal two room office space or self-contained accommodation.

At the exterior there is a three-span haybarn and lean to which has been converted into seven stables which is also included in the sale.

This magnificent detached home measures 233.05 square metres (2,508 square feet) and enjoys maximum privacy and seclusion with uninterrupted views of the countryside.

The property is completed to first fixings throughout, with concrete ceilings and concrete walls on the second floor.



The property opens into a bright open hallway with plenty natural light. The property’s sitting room is a family-sized reception room with open fireplace.

The kitchen/living/dining room is an impressive open plan kitchen dining and living room. The dual aspect room leads to the sunroom, a suntrap sunroom with double door leading to the rear of the property.

The ground floor also has a utility room. This large utility space offers great additional storage. A rear door to the garden can be accessed here for added convenience.

The shower room is finished to first fixings. The ground floor also has a study, a bright multi-purpose room ideally located off kitchen. Dual aspect.

This home has a generous sized garage with plumbing, as well as its own private entrance and direct access to the house.

The first floor is home to four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The first bedroom is a large double bedroom featuring built-in wardrobes and an en suite.

The second and third bedrooms are bright and spacious double rooms, while the fourth bedroom is a large double room with built-in wardrobes and an en suite.

The property’s family bathroom is finished to first fixings.

This property would make a wonderful family home and must be viewed to be truly appreciated. Viewings are by appointment only. Further information from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Sragh

Woodsgift

Via Thurles

Kilkenny

Guide Price: €250,000

BER Rating: A3