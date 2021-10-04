Return two-way traffic to Kilkenny's High Street, urges Cllr Eugene McGuinness

High Street in Kilkenny prior to the introduction of the one-way system
A notice of motion to restore a two-way traffic system to Kilkenny's High Street has been tabled for this Friday's meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District.
Councillor Eugene McGuinness is calling for the reversal of the one-way traffic system and a return to the old system that was in place pre-Covid. A review of the one-way system is also an agenda item set for earlier in the meeting under a roads update.
“I believe that this system was introduced as a social distancing measure for the period we were in lockdown but now as we emerge from Covid the system should be reversed," says Cllr McGuinness.
"A full traffic survey is currently being undertaken by Kilkenny County Council but may take some time to complete and its findings will inform the council of any proposed change to the overall traffic plan to Kilkenny. Any such decision will require time and a lot of public consolation, until we reach that point we should return to the old system."
