Exclusive Kilkenny city apartment for sale - click for pics!

18 Aislinn House, College Square, Kilkenny
2 beds - 2 baths - €325,000
Fitzgerald Auctioneers have brought this exclusive apartment to the market for sale by private treaty.
Number 18 Aislinn House is located in the prestigious College Square development just off the College Road. Aislinn House comprises of 22 privately owned apartments over four floors with a secure gated basement carpark with designated car spaces. The apartment is located on the third floor and is situated to the front of the development and benefits from a large sunny balcony overlooking College Square.
