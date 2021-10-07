Glanbia Ireland highlights Kilkenny farm family actions on National Tree Day

peration Biodiversity champion Bryan Daniels, school principal, Margaret Lowry and Glanbia Ireland’s Thomas Ryan and Pat Murphy help students at Windgap NS plant an apple tree
Glanbia Ireland is celebrating National Tree Day (today) by highlighting the efforts of Glanbia Ireland’s farm families in enhancing the rural environment, by planting over 80,000 native trees and hedging plants this year.
“Farm families across the Glanbia Ireland catchment have shown incredible support for the native tree planting Operation Biodiversity programme launched last December. We are committed to planting 100,000 native trees and are over 80% of the way there," said Pat Murphy, Glanbia Ireland Vice-Chairman.
Operation Biodiversity ambassador farmer and milk supplier, Bryan Daniels, added: “Ten generations of my family have farmed here in County Kilkenny and through my participation in Operation Biodiversity I am planting native trees and hedging here on the farm, reducing my climate impact, enhancing pollinator life on the farm and striving to leave the farm in an even better condition for the next generations.”
Thomas Ryan, Senior Sustainability Manager with Glanbia Ireland says on National Tree Day it’s important to acknowledge the success of Operation Biodiversity and the progressive native trees and hedge planting actions taken by Glanbia Ireland’s farm family suppliers.
"This is living proof of real tangible actions taken by our suppliers to enhance on-farm pollinators and wildlife populations, reduce risks to water quality and improve soil health," he said.
'Living Proof' is Glanbia Ireland’s company-wide sustainability commitment to farming, food and the future. As part of Living Proof the company has aligned to climate action in line with the Paris Agreement through the Science Based Targets initiative. Other actions in Living Proof include objectives in the areas of soil health, water quality, biodiversity, packaging, circular economy and diversity and inclusion.
As part of Operation Biodiversity, Glanbia Ireland will be announcing an initiative through 52 local branches and 14 award-winning CountryLife Garden Centres in the coming weeks.
peration Biodiversity champion Bryan Daniels, school principal, Margaret Lowry and Glanbia Ireland’s Thomas Ryan and Pat Murphy help students at Windgap NS plant an apple tree
Bridge United and Thomastown players battle for the ball during Sunday's league clash. Pic: Mark Desmond
Pictured are Enda Malone, Mary Cody, Marian O’ Driscoll (Principal Mother of Fair Love School), Joshua Hawe, Leah Nolan, Bishop Denis Nulty and Pat Boyd (Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) PICTURE: VICKY C
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.