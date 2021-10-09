Kilkenny hoteliers call for Government supports to be maintained

Hotel and guesthouse across the country have experienced an estimated €5.3 billion collapse in revenues across 2020 and 2021, according to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

With occupancy figures nationally expected to reach just 32% for the year, compared to 73% for 2019, hoteliers in Carlow and Kilkenny are calling on the Government to retain existing business and employment supports, saying they are vital for the recovery of the sector and the wider tourism industry.

Specifically, hotel and guesthouse owners are seeking the extension of the EWSS employment supports at current levels, to help businesses retain and develop their teams over the coming months along with the extension of the local authority rates waiver until June 2022, when the summer season begins.

“A failure to act decisively now would have major economic implications given the reliance of many parts of the country on tourism for prosperity and employment, including in Carlow and Kilkenny,” says Colm Neville, Chair of the IHF’s South East branch.

The IHF is also calling for the 9% tourism VAT rate to be retained until after 2025.