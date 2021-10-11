'What a stupid thing to do' - Kilkenny councillor condemns cutting down of sign

The sign cut down
South Kilkenny councillor Eamon Aylward has condemned the cutting down of a road safety and speed sign at Three Friars Cross.
The metal sign appears to have been cut through its supports - no straightforward task - sometime over recent days
"Road sign cut down at the 3 Friars Cross. Seriously what satisfaction would anyone get from this, what a stupid thing to do," Clr Aylward posted on Facebook.
TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Robert Lennon of Bennettsbridge during the Kilkenny County Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at Nowlan Park. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile
Cian Kenny of James Stephen's is fouled by Cillian Buckley of Dicksboro during the Kilkenny County Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final in UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.