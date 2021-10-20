Search

20/10/2021

Commemoration planned for South Kilkenny

KILKENNY

The commemoration will take place in Mullinavat

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

At a meeting of the Mullinavat war of independence Plaque committee chaired by Seán Maher, arrangements were made to hold a ceremony on Saturday, November 6 in St Beacon’s cemetery, Mullinavat Church to honour the 1921 war of independence that in turn secured our independent status as a country. 

The event will commence at 2pm, with Tony Wallace a well know piper leading the attendance from the car park to the cemetery,with a nation once again.

Then an oration/talk will be given by Mr Eoin ‘Swithin’ Walsh, Clogga, writer, researcher and author. ’Eoin will talk about aspects of the War of Independence in County Kilkenny.

He will mention in particular the attacks of Mullinavat RIC barracks and the shooting of unfortunate local lad, James Hoban, who was killed on the street in Mullinavat in April 1921, an innocent civilian’.

Eoin is author of ‘Kilkenny in Revolutionary Times 1900-1923’ — a bestselling publication and for anyone interested in this period of our history in Kilkenny in particular, it is well worth a copy. We hope to have some at the event on November 6.
Wreaths will be carried and placed in memory of Cumann na mBan members (26 in the Mullinavat area) Volunteers of E Company Old IRA, (62 members prior to the truce)and VIth Battalion Kilkenny.

The Ard Comhairle wish to thank Fr Liam Barron for his help and co-operation for this to happen. It’s expected that some relatives of the 62 members of E company will attend and wear the active service medals on the day.

The event has been financed from local donations, A booklet marking the event will also be available, Tea is served afterwards in the parish church hall.

All kindly thanked Fr Liam Barron for his help and co-operation for this to happen. It's expected that relatives of the 62 members of E company will attend and wear the active service medals on the day.

