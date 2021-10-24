Search

24/10/2021

New business opens in Kilkenny as McTivities cuts ribbon on toy store premises

Educational and sensory toy specialist McTivities has joined forces with Huggable Home

KILKENNY

Mayor Andrew McGuinness cuts the ribbon on the new premises with Emma McGuinness and Denise Simpson

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

A new business has opened in Kilkenny’s Hebron Industrial Estate this weekend: Educational and sensory toy specialist McTivities has joined forces with Huggable Home to open their new shop just in time for Christmas. 

Emma McGuinness and Denise Simpson expanded and grew a business during lockdown, trading online and at Mountain View Market in Ballyhale where they met and decided to open a physical store.

“We were honoured to have Mayor Andrew McGuinness cut the ribbon, not only as a public representative but as my brother-in-law too, it meant a lot," said Emma McGuinness.

The McTivities toy shop motto is 'learning through play'. Emma prides herself on sourcing high quality educational, sensory and wooden toys that allow the kids imaginations to run wild. The kids have fun while also working on major developmental skills.

Denise from Huggable Home promises to bring colour and fun to every home as she creates her own range of colourful and cosy hats and scarfs and also stocks the most incredible range of unique, bright, fun gifts, homewares and accessories.

“I was delighted to cut the ribbon on this fantastic new business. Both girls' businesses really compliment each other and they are delighted to bring you a one stop shop this Christmas, where you can pick up gifts for both kids and adults under the one roof,” said Mayor Andrew McGuinness.

The shop is situated in the Hebron Industrial Estate, just after Aldi.

