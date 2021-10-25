Search

25/10/2021

FELISPEAKS to weave her poetic spell on the Marble City

FELISPEAKS to weave her poetic spell on the Marble City

FELISPEAKS who will perform in Cleeres on Thursday

Reporter:

Ned Langton

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A Nigerian-Irish poet, performer and playwright will take to the stage this Thursday (October 28).
Award-winning artist, FELISPEAKS will perform in Cleere’s Bar and Theatre and showcase her unique and brilliantly formed poems to a Kilkenny audience.
FELISPEAKS was commissioned by RTE in 2020 with the poem Still about Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In recent events, FELISPEAKS has performed at National Concert Hall: Notes from A Quiet Land as well as various online livestreamed events and symposiums including Createfest, Maynooth University Social Justice Week, NUIG’s Translating the Neighbourhood and POD’s Festival of Now. She was a member of Dublin International Film Festival’s Festival Retrospective Committee, curating works.
The Longford native is currently featured on the Leaving Certificate English Curriculum with her poem ‘For Our Mothers’.
Felicia has been a board member of Poetry Ireland since June 2020 and was nominated ‘Best Performer’ by Dublin Fringe Festival in 2018 for her performance in ‘Boychild’, a co-written play by Dagogo Hart and herself.
FELISPEAKS has also had the opportunity to perform her poetry at Concern’s 50th Anniversary in Dublin Castle on September 2018 that included speakers such as President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson. Felicia has also been honoured with an award by the (APNI) African Professional Network of Ireland for her unique contribution to the art scene.
For more or to book see www.cleerestheatre.com

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media