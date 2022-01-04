Day services and elective surgeries to be postponed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

As St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny comes under mounting pressure from Covid-19 cases a number of clinics and surgeries have been postponed.

All Outpatient clinics will remain closed this week apart from Oncology and Antenatal clinics. Patients will be notified accordingly, and some virtual clinics will recommence.

All Day Service procedures are postponed for the next four weeks apart from very urgent emergency cases.

All routine elective surgery has been deferred for the next four weeks.

All patients affected by the above measures will be contacted directly.

On account of the current spread of COVID-19 within our communities, patients visiting at St Luke’s General Hospital, is temporarily suspended until further notice. Visiting on compassionate grounds in consultation with the ward manager will continue. Maternity and Paediatric visiting remains unchanged.

The Emergency Department and Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) at St Luke’s General Hospital are both extremely busy. If you attend either the Emergency Department or AMAU and do not need urgent treatment, there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.

A hospital spokesperson urged people to consider all care options including GP, GP Out of Hours and pharmacy services.

"As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.

Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance," he added.