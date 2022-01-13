Search

13 Jan 2022

South Eastern Mountain Rescue team responded to a record 51 call outs last year

And its members had a busy Christmas 

South Eastern Mountain Rescue team responded to a record 51 call outs last year

SEMRA's 4&4 vehicle searching for a missing walker on Slievenamon on December 27

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team responded to a record 51 call outs to stranded or injured hikers in 2021 and carried out five rescues alone over the Christmas holiday period.
The busy Christmas period has prompted SEMRA to appeal to walkers to take extra precautions when hiking in mountains and wooded areas in county Tipperary and along its border during the winter months.
Due to the short evenings, SEMRA PRO Chris Pires urged hikers to plan walks in advance to ensure they give themselves enough time to complete them before nightfall.
He also appealed to walkers to dress appropriately for winter weather in proper rain gear and warm clothing as weather conditions can change quickly on the mountains. Mr Pires also advised walkers to bring torches and fully charged mobile phones.
And he encouraged people venturing up the mountains regularly to do a mountain skills course that covers map reading and how to use a compass. “These can be critical skills if you get stuck somewhere,” he said.
Mr Pires believes the past year was the team’s busiest since its foundation 44 years ago because people are still in a “lockdown state of mind” and getting outdoors a lot more than before the Covid-19 pandemic as they are fearful of socialising in indoor settings such as pubs and shops. .
“It was a very busy Christmas because people were off and more likely to be out and about.”
The SEMRA team were called out twice to rescue lost walkers in the Coumshingaun Lake area of the Comeragh Mountains. Two walkers were escorted by the team to safety from steep ground above the lake on Monday night, January 3. SEMRA received the call-out from the gardaí at 6.05p. Its volunteers reached the walkers by 7.30pm and brought them down the mountainside to safety by 8.30pm.
The team also rescued a walker who slipped and suffered a lower leg injury in the Coumshingaun Lake area on Wednesday, December 29. Gardaí alerted the team to the injured walker at 1.17pm.
The walker was carried by stretcher over rocky terrain from the lake and through Kilclooney Woods to a waiting ambulance by 4.15pm.
SEMRA team members, meanwhile, were called out to Bansha Woods in the Glen of Aherlow at 4.15pm on Wednesday, December 29 to come to the aid of a walker who suffered a suspected hip injury.
While SEMRA were enroute, the walker was evacuated in a 4x4 vehicle by a member of the public and transferred to an ambulance.
After nightfall the same day, SEMRA members rescued a lost walker in Cruchan Hill Woods near Dungarvan, county Waterford. The walker was located by team members at 7.25pm and taken to safety in the SEMRA team vehicle.
SEMRA also rescued two walkers who got lost on their descent from Slievenanmon in bad fog on Monday morning, December 27.
The team was alerted to the stranded hikers at 9.50am that morning and located them at 11am.
They were transported off the mountain in the SEMRA team vehicle to their car.

