15 patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital
Fifteen patients at St Luke's Hospital are on trolleys today according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Nationally 394 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 295 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 99 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Harry and Lauren Costello, Bonnettstown, enjoyed making snow angels in the snow during the cold snap last yea
Kilkenny's Richie Hogan in action during the 2020 Leinster hurling final with Galway. Pic; Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.