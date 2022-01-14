Search

14 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Man arrested in relation to murder of Ashling Murphy 'is no longer a suspect'

BREAKING: Man arrested in relation to murder of Ashling Murphy 'is no longer a suspect'

The late Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The man who was arrested and detained by gardai investigating the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy is no longer considered a suspect in the murder.

According to officers, the man has been eliminated from garda enquiries into the killing of the former student of Mary Immaculate College Limerick.

"An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the death of the young teacher that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly," reads a statement released this Thursday night.

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.
 
Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media