BREAKING: Man arrested in relation to murder of Ashling Murphy 'is no longer a suspect'

The late Ashling Murphy
The man who was arrested and detained by gardai investigating the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy is no longer considered a suspect in the murder.
According to officers, the man has been eliminated from garda enquiries into the killing of the former student of Mary Immaculate College Limerick.
"An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the death of the young teacher that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly," reads a statement released this Thursday night.
An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.
Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.
Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
