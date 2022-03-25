Exceptional rise in Covid-19 patients at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

There has been an exceptional rise in admission of patients with Covid-19 over the past 5 days, with 42 patients admitted currently.

St Luke’s Hospital’s Emergency Department is extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of are presenting with Covid 19 and complex needs requiring admission.

A hospital spokesperson said that there are very long wait times and urged people to consider all available care options before attending the Emergency Department.

"St Luke’s Hospital regrets that patients may experience very long wait times in their AMAU/ Emergency Department. However, as always staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

"The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the AMAU/ Emergency Department. There are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including Pharmacists, GP, and GP Out of Hours Services

"Within the AMAU and Emergency Departments patients will be prioritised based on their clinical need. We therefore urge all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending an Emergency Department. In an emergency situation, Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."