Emergency services at scene of serious multi-vehicle crash in Kilkenny

One person has been airlifted to hospital
Gardaí in Callan are dealing with a serious traffic collision at Tullamaine on the main N76 Callan to Kilkenny Road.
It's understood a number of vehicles are involved. One person has been airlifted to hospital.
Diversions will be in place for a number of hours. Gardaí are asking people to please use an alternative route.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.