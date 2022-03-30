Kilkenny's aid convoy unloads supplies at Ukrainian border

Emmet Huston; Jeraldine McCarthy and Mary Sugrue (both Tralee); Mary Kate Geraghty (Kildare); Jim Kavanagh & Declan Gibbons (Kilkenny); George Sugrue (Tralee)
Pictured here are the team who travelled from Ireland to Poland with humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
The Kilkenny aid convoy led by local man Jim Kavanagh has arrived at the Ukrainian border, and supplies are now being unloaded in Przemysl, Poland.
There was a huge response from local people donating items to help with the effort before the convoy left.
Emmet Huston; Jeraldine McCarthy and Mary Sugrue (both Tralee); Mary Kate Geraghty (Kildare); Jim Kavanagh & Declan Gibbons (Kilkenny); George Sugrue (Tralee)
For further information on the UPMC Joint Pain Clinic, or to make an appointment in either location in Kilkenny or Waterford, please contact 051-376827
Cheque presentation from Kilkenny City Vocational School to Climb With Charlie fundraiser set up by Cllr Joe Malone PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Pictured are Rachael O’Shea, Head of Employee Experience, Nick Murray, Marketing & Engagement Specialist, Kaylyn Burke, HR Learning, Development & Onboarding Specialist
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.