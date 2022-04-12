Search

12 Apr 2022

Kilkenny's St Patrick's Festival raises €20,000 for two local charities

KILKENNY

Members of Kilkenny Lions Club and St Vincent de Paul with Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty and Mayor Andrew McGuinness

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

12 Apr 2022 12:41 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny has presented cheques to two local charities at a ceremony in County Hall.  

The Medieval Mile Museum Music Series, funded by the Local Live Public Performance Scheme 3 in association with Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office raised €12,000 for Amber Womens Refuge.

Amber Women’s Refuge is a local not- for-profit organisation supporting women and children affected by domestic violence and abusive relationships across Carlow and Kilkenny. These funds will support them in the provision of their services.

Some 2,500 people attended these special traditional music concerts in the stunning setting of the Medieval Mile Museum as part of Kilkenny Tradfest.  

The highly-successful Rogu Fireshow and Fireworks Display over Kilkenny Castle, funded by the Local Live public Performance Scheme 3 in association with Kilkenny Arts Office raised €8,500 for St Vincent De Paul Kilkenny. The Society of St Vincent de Paul fundraises to assist those in need. 

Over 3,000 tickets were sold for these events that took place as part of St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny 2022.

“It’s fantastic to be able to give back to two very worthy charities, Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council said.

“These events were enjoyed by so many people and now the money will work to help more members of our community. Amber Women’s Refuge and the St Vincent De Paul are vital services to Kilkenny.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media