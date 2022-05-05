Man (20s) due in court today in relation to fatal Kilkenny stabbing

Gardaí arrested the man on Tuesday
A man in his 20s arrested in connection with a fatal assault on Hebron Road, Kilkenny on May 3, 2022 has been charged.
He is expected to appear before a sitting of Carlow District Court this morning, Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10.30am.
More to follow.
