Travel summit showcases Kilkenny in the Middle East

Fifteen tourism companies from Ireland – including Mount Juliet Estate – joined Tourism Ireland over the weekend at the inaugural Discover Europe Travel Summit in Dubai.
Discover Europe Travel Summit was a two-day B2B tourism event organised by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with the German National Tourist Board, Switzerland Tourism and the Austrian National Tourist Office. The event brought together a delegation of 97 exhibitors from Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Austria to meet, and do business with, more than 100 travel buyers from the GCC.
“We were delighted to host the first ever Discover Europe Travel Summit, in conjunction with the German National Tourist Board, Switzerland Tourism and the Austrian National Tourist Office," said Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia and Middle East.
"The event offered a great opportunity to increase awareness of Ireland among the influential travel buyers from the GCC and secure a greater share of their valuable business. Our message for those buyers is that Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to welcome back their clients from the Middle East.”
