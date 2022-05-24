Search

24 May 2022

Kilkenny author to launch three bilingual books this Saturday

Kilkenny author to launch three bilingual books this Saturday

Xavier Berthelot, Anne Murphy, Manuelle Donnelly, Dermot Druhan and Eoghan O' Neill at Khans Books prior to the launch of Strange Fruit this Saturday

Reporter:

Mary Cody

24 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Author Anne Murphy will launch three books this Saturday (May 28) at 6pm in the Home Rule Club.
The collection of short stories, Strange Fruit are bilingual translations in parallel text.

Anne will be accompanied by her team of translators and all welcome. There will also be a signing at Khan’s Books at 5pm.

The stories are translated in parallel text English to French, English to Spanish and English to Irish. They commence with childhood memories such as First Time. Illustrations of these early days include a Singer sewing machine and Nelson’s Pillar before it tumbled and settled in its final resting place a stone’s throw from the author’s home. Other titles include Balancing Act, a wry look at family dynamics and Owl or Pussycat, in which the author portrays herself as a journalist interviewing a somewhat eccentric character, as she aspires to the ‘noble profession.’

The author Anne Murphy was born in Co. Down. A social worker by profession she is now enjoying retirement in Kilkenny. Her interest in improving her language skills prompted the idea to have her stories translated. All three bilingual editions have been published by the author and are available in bookshops in Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Listowel Co Kerry and from her online shop at bilingualbooks.ie  

