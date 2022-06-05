Knitted Together is asking knitters to come together to create a pride blanket

The team behind the Knitted Together initiative have set a challenge for knitters and crocheters to come together to create a PRIDE blanket for the 2022 project.

June has long been recognized as LGBTQ Pride Month and Knitted Together is seizing on this opportunity to encourage groups and individuals to create a Pride blanket. The rainbow flag is often proudly displayed as a symbol of the LGBTQ rights movement.

The Pride flag was created by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978 and he took inspiration from the skies as he saw the rainbow as a natural flag from the sky, so he adopted eight colours for the stripes, each colour with its own meaning (hot pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for art, indigo for harmony, and violet for spirit).

Speaking of the challenge Arts Officer Mary Butler says, “We are delighted to set out the details of the latest Knitted Together 2022 challenge and we are inviting people to come together to create a Pride blanket or indeed for people to create 8-inch by 8-inch squares in the Pride flag colours in order for us to put together a Pride blanket.”

A number of Knitted Together Community Maker Meet Up sessions are currently open each week for groups and individuals to come together. There is a Hub at the library in Ferrybank each Wednesday from 10.30 am to 12 noon from May 11 until June 15, at Graignamanagh Scout Hall each Tuesday from 10 to 11.30 am from May 17 to June 21 and at The Book & Coffee Shop in Kilkenny City from May 25 to June 29 each Wednesday from 6pm to 7.30 pm. In addition for those who are new to knitting and crocheting there is a workshop in Castlecomer each Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm until June 22nd.

The Knitted Together Project has taken place for the past two years. During this time the project has seen over 230 participants knit and crochet at home during lockdowns each year. Nearly 4,000 crochet and knit squares were collected from each of the annual projects, which resulted in over 100 blankets being stitched together and sold raising thousands of euros for charity. The ambition to foster community spirit has been elevated as it is the first year of the project where groups and individuals can gather together to knit and crochet without restriction.

Between now and August participants are asked to register their interest in participating online at www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie or to call Bernadette Roberts at 056 779 4938 and are to knit or crochet using double knitting yarn and 4mm crochet hooks or needles. Participants with the skills and time to create full blankets are invited to take part along with participants who can also create 8-inch squares the result of which will be the stitching together of the squares to create community blankets.

The charities that will benefit from the project this year include The Jack and Jill Foundation, Enable Ireland, Irish Cancer Society, National Council for the Blind Ireland, The Samaritans and St. Vincent De Paul.

‘Knitted Together’ is funded by Creative Ireland. Those who wish to participate can register online and for further details see www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie