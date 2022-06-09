33 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital
33 patients are on trolleys this morning at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the latest figures by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Nationally there are 481 admitted patients are waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 395 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 86 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
