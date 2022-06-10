Garda appeal to help locate missing 12 year-old boy

Daniel Brady
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Daniel Brady, who is missing from Santry, Dublin 9, since Thursday, 10th June, 2022.
Daniel is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a green tracksuit, a black and blue gilet and with red/black runners.
Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
