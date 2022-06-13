Community project to tell the untold stories of 1922 in Kilkenny

Creating and connecting through art in the community is at the heart of the latest project by local theatre maker, Ita Morrissey.

‘The Untold Tales Of Freedom’ will explore what happened in Kilkenny in 1922 with particular interest in bringing to life the people the history books have forgotten.

This exciting new creative community project is funded through the Decade of Centenaries Grant Scheme and will start in Kilkenny later this month and everyone is welcome to get involved.

“My motivation is about bringing people together and using creative ways to connect with each other. In this project we will be telling the untold stories of ordinary people and especially the role of women during this time in our history.

“There is so little written about the women who lived through this period of our history and I want to shine a light and tell their stories,” said Ita Morrissey, who has being involved in creating a number of site specific community-based theatre projects in Kilkenny in recent years.

The project will be a collaborative experience and will involve story telling, writing, acting and devising culminating in a fictionalised piece of work depicting the untold stories of people living in Kilkenny in 1922 which will be performed as monologues or short pieces on the streets of Kilkenny later in the summer. A number of workshops will be held in July.

The Decade of Centenaries Grant Scheme encourages projects which recognise all of the dimensions of this period in Irish history – the military activity, the political context, and social, economic and cultural aspects and legacies. The aim of this commemorative funding is to ensure that events are remembered at community level in a respectful, measured and non-partisan manner.

Work to date by Ita Morrissey includes a RISE 1916, a promenade performance on the streets of Kilkenny (2016), The Consuming Project (2017), The Last Brewer (2014) and The Monologues (2013) and a number of projects to mark International Women’s Day.

The Kilkenny-based theatre maker has also being allocated funding through Create Ireland for another project, The Freedom Project which will explore the concept of freedom and what rules we choose to live by and will be mentored by Annie Ryan of The Corn Exchange.

For more contact Ita at morrisseyita@gmail.com or on (089) 6124203.