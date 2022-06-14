Breaking: Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an assault that took place in Lintown Grove on Monday night.
Gardaí are in interested in speaking to anyone who was in the vicinity of Eurospar roundabout, Golf Links Road, Ring Road and Johnswell Road including anyone who may have dash cam footage between 10.30pm-midnight.
Contact Kilkenny Garda Station with any information.
Chief Executive of KCETB Eileen Curtis with Nicole O’Leary who was awarded Student of the Year, sixth year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.