Two Kilkenny organisations to benefit from RTÉ Toy Show Appeal Grants

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and the Community Foundation for Ireland announced today that over 1.1million children and their families will benefit from donations raised during the 2021 Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

Over the past number of months charities working at local, regional, and national levels were invited to apply for a grant under three thematic pillars: addressing essential needs from food to medical equipment, improving well-being including hospital and medical care, mental health supports and grief counselling, and creativity and play.

Two organisations in Kilkenny will be benefitting from the donations.

The first is Twilight Community Group.

They provide young people with the skills to identify, manage, and suppress anxiety and will receive €17,000.

The second is Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre.

They aim to improve the lives of children who have suffered trauma and grief as a result of the loss of a parent and who look to the surviving parent for support and will receive €12,400.

Speaking about the announcement, Ryan Tubridy, the host of the Late Late Show, said that the Irish public has blown him away with their generosity and kindness of spirit.

"The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need," he said.

"We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response."