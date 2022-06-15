Kilkenny councillor urges action over 'distressing' video of horse forced to swim in pond

A still from Cllr Eugene McGuinness' video
Local Councillor Eugene McGuinness has called for a crackdown on horses being forced to swim in the attenuation ponds at Robert's Hill, in what he describes as incidences of animal cruelty.
He posted a six-minute video of a horse being forced to swim from one end of the pool to the other, held in place and directed by ropes at either side. The independent councillor asked if it could be considered exercise and a wash, or if the worse was being treated cruelly and needed to be rescued.
"I have demanded that this procedure be stopped immediately and those involved be prosecuted," he said.
"The council are now investigating the matter. Animal cruelty must be stamped out once and for all, I will pursue, film and present my findings to any court in an effort to eliminate the scourge of amimal cruelty. The video is distressing but we need to see and report all such activities wherever we find them."
