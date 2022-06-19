Global audience for Piltown's potatoes

PICTURE: JOE CASHIN
A group of people from nine countries around the world visited O’Shea Farms in Piltown last week for a technical tour of their storage, grading and packing facilities.
They were in Ireland for the World Potato Congress which took place in Dublin.
The tour included a short presentation from two Ethiopian delegates on the impact the late John O’Shea had made on the lives of farmers in the Arba Minch region through his involvement with The Irish Potato Federation and the Vita charity. The improved incomes of potato farmers in the area has enabled them to invest further in their farms.
This in turn provides stability of food supply in their area. The group went on to visit Kilkenny Castle, before finishing their trip at Bloom in the Phoenix Park.
