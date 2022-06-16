Kilkenny recipient of PLATFORM 31 artist development scheme announced

Darren Donoghue has been announced for the 2022 Platform 31 scheme for Kilkenny.

Following the success of the inaugural Platform 31 programme in 2021, this innovative scheme has returned for 2022, showing the commitment of Local Authority Arts Offices, together with the Arts Council, to supporting the continued development of artists throughout Ireland.

PLATFORM 31 is designed to support 31 artists – one from each Local Authority area in Ireland – to reflect on and develop their practice or make work in a new way, while being connected with and supported by peer practitioners, advisors and mentors.

Developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO with the Arts Council, PLATFORM 31 offers two elements of support - financial and developmental - for mid-career artists across all disciplines.

Speaking about the announcement, Platform 31 artist for Kilkenny, Darren Donoghue, said:

“It’s an incredible honour to represent Kilkenny on the Platform 31 scheme. And, I’m sure, the support this scheme offers will prove invaluable to my development as an artist.”

Mary Butler, Arts Officer, Kilkenny County Council added: “Kilkenny Arts Office is delighted to be part of this national programme enabling us to continue to play our role in supporting the development and progression of artists careers. We were very impressed with the breadth & quality of the applicants and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Darren on his success.”

For over 35 years Local Authority Arts Offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities. Working in a grass roots and foundational way has allowed Arts Officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focused and relevant in changing environments.

PLATFORM 31 is managed by Wicklow County Council on behalf of The Association of Local Authority Arts Officers, in collaboration with the Arts Council.

