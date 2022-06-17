Search

18 Jun 2022

Kilkenny TD welcomes €21,560 funding for two local agri-tourism projects

Honey

File picture: Agri-food tourism encompasses a whole range of activities like local food, farmer and artisan market schemes

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

17 Jun 2022 8:59 PM

Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny John McGuinness has welcomed €21,560 in funding for two local projects as part of the Government’s 2022 Agri-Food Tourism call.

Taste Kilkenny has received €10,780, while Carlow Food and Drink Experience has also received that same amount.

“Both these projects have helped energise the local economy and have encouraged innovative job creation and sustainable enterprise development for Kilkenny and Carlow," said Deputy McGuinness.

“Agri-food tourism encompasses a whole range of activities like local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support and are paired with local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts.”

The Kilkenny TD added: "Agri-tourism in rural areas as allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.”

